Phys.org - 9 hours ago

Millennials are more likely to be arrested than their predecessor counterparts regardless of self-reported criminal activity, finds a new study by a Johns Hopkins University expert. Furthermore, ...

Millennials arrested more often than predecessors — even when fewer crimes are committed, Science Blog - 3 hours ago

Study: Millennials arrested more often than predecessors -- even when fewer crimes are committed, Eurekalert - 12 hours ago