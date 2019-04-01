Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Study: Millennials arrested more often than predecessors—even when fewer crimes are committed

Millennials are more likely to be arrested than their predecessor counterparts regardless of self-reported criminal activity, finds a new study by a Johns Hopkins University expert. Furthermore, ...

