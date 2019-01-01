Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Baby Dolphin Stranded in Florida Beach Had Belly Full of Plastic Trash

Geek.com - 2 hours ago

Biologists say a baby dolphin found stranded on a Florida beach and later euthanized had a stomach full of plastic trash. The female rough-toothed dolphin was discovered stranded on Fort Myers ...

Dolphin discovered on Florida beach with bags of trash in belly, researchers say

FOXNews - 3 hours ago

Researchers made a sad discovery in the stomach of a dolphin who was found stranded on a Florida beach last week.

