When the biggest numbers don't add up BBC News - 18 hours ago The different methods scientists use to measure cosmic expansion fundamentally disagree with each other.

Hubble Hints Today's Universe Expands Faster Than it Did in the Past Discover Magazine - Thu 25 Apr 19 For a while now, astronomers have been confronting a conundrum. Studies of the early universe, looking at the era just after the Big Bang, tell us that the cosmos should be expanding at ... Hubble hints today's universe expands faster than it did in the past, Astronomy.com - 14 hours ago



Hubble Measurements Confirm There's Something Weird About How the Universe Is Expanding Gizmodo - 8 hours ago New results from the Hubble Space Telescope have deepened one of the biggest mysteries in astronomy.Read more...

The universe is expanding faster than current physics predicts ZME Science - 17 hours ago Which means we might need new physics to explain the observation.

The Universe Is Moving Too Fast and Nobody Knows Why Livescience - 17 hours ago Slow down, universe.

The Universe Is Expanding So Fast We Might Need New Physics to Explain It SPACE.com - Thu 25 Apr 19 The universe is expanding faster than expected, suggesting that astronomers may have to incorporate some new physics into their theories of how the cosmos works.

The universe is expanding faster than we thought, and no one knows why - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - Thu 25 Apr 19 Explaining a discrepancy between what was happening 13 billion years ago and now may require new physics.

New Hubble Measurements Confirm Universe Is Expanding at a Faster Rate Geek.com - Thu 25 Apr 19 New measurements from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope confirm that the universe is expanding roughly 9 percent faster than expected based on its trajectory observed shortly after the Big ...

Hubble measurements confirm the universe is expanding faster than expected Daily Mail - Thu 25 Apr 19 Experts from the Johns Hopkins University used a new method to capture quick images of stars that brighten and dim at predictable rates to take the measurement.

Cosmic conundrum: Just how fast is the universe expanding? Astronomy.com - 13 hours ago Astronomers have found two different values for the expansion rate of the universe. But they can't both be right.

God Of The Gaps In Universe Expansion: Uncertainty In Hubble Constant Calculations Down To 1.9% Science 2.0 - Thu 25 Apr 19 At the very large and very small levels, gravity does not really work the way it should. At the very large level, instead of contracting, the universe has both expanded and accelerated despite ...