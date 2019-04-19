Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
When the biggest numbers don't add up

BBC News - 18 hours ago

The different methods scientists use to measure cosmic expansion fundamentally disagree with each other.

Hubble Hints Today's Universe Expands Faster Than it Did in the Past

Discover Magazine - Thu 25 Apr 19

For a while now, astronomers have been confronting a conundrum. Studies of the early universe, looking at the era just after the Big Bang, tell us that the cosmos should be expanding at ...

New Hubble measurements confirm universe is expanding faster than expected

Phys.org - Thu 25 Apr 19

New measurements from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope confirm that the Universe is expanding about 9% faster than expected based on its trajectory seen shortly after the big bang, astronomers ...

Hubble Measurements Confirm There's Something Weird About How the Universe Is Expanding

Gizmodo - 8 hours ago

New results from the Hubble Space Telescope have deepened one of the biggest mysteries in astronomy.Read more...

The universe is expanding faster than current physics predicts

ZME Science - 17 hours ago

Which means we might need new physics to explain the observation.

The Universe Is Moving Too Fast and Nobody Knows Why

Livescience - 17 hours ago

Slow down, universe.

The Universe Is Expanding So Fast We Might Need New Physics to Explain It

SPACE.com - Thu 25 Apr 19

The universe is expanding faster than expected, suggesting that astronomers may have to incorporate some new physics into their theories of how the cosmos works.

CNET Cutting Edge - Thu 25 Apr 19

Explaining a discrepancy between what was happening 13 billion years ago and now may require new physics.

New Hubble Measurements Confirm Universe Is Expanding at a Faster Rate

Geek.com - Thu 25 Apr 19

New measurements from NASA&#8217;s Hubble Space Telescope confirm that the universe is expanding roughly 9 percent faster than expected based on its trajectory observed shortly after the Big ...

Hubble measurements confirm the universe is expanding faster than expected 

Daily Mail - Thu 25 Apr 19

Experts from the Johns Hopkins University used a new method to capture quick images of stars that brighten and dim at predictable rates to take the measurement.

Cosmic conundrum: Just how fast is the universe expanding?

Astronomy.com - 13 hours ago

Astronomers have found two different values for the expansion rate of the universe. But they can't both be right.

God Of The Gaps In Universe Expansion: Uncertainty In Hubble Constant Calculations Down To 1.9%

Science 2.0 - Thu 25 Apr 19

At the very large and very small levels, gravity does not really work the way it should. At the very large level, instead of contracting, the universe has both expanded and accelerated despite ...

Hubble measurements suggest disparity in Hubble constant calculations is not a fluke

Science Blog - 15 hours ago

Hubble&#8217;s measurements of today&#8217;s expansion rate do not match the rate that was expected based on how the Universe appeared shortly after the Big Bang over 13 billion years ago. Using ...

Mystery of the universe's expansion rate widens with new Hubble data

Eurekalert - Thu 25 Apr 19

The universe is getting bigger every second -- but how fast? Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope say they have crossed an important threshold in revealing a discrepancy between the ...

