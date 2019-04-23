Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
FAA paves way for Alphabet unit to make first U.S. drone deliveries

Reuters Technology - 54 minutes ago

Alphabet Inc's Wing Aviation unit on Tuesday got the okay to start delivering goods by drone in Virginia later this year, making the sister unit of search engine Google the first company to ...

A subsidiary of Google's parent company has become the first drone-delivery company to receive a critical Federal Aviation Administration certification.

Alphabet subsidiary Wing has become the first drone operator to receive Air Carrier Certification by the Federal Aviation Administration, giving the company the green light to begin delivering ...

Wing Aviation, the drone-based delivery startup born out of Google's X labs, has received the first FAA certification in the country for commercial carriage of goods. It might not be long before ...

Drone home delivery company Wing will start deliveries in rural Virginia "within months".

Alphabet’s Project Wing has gained approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct commercial drone flights in Virginia. Read more...

Google will pave the way for commercial drone deliveries in the U.S. after getting the green light from the FAA. The precedent is a major step in the U.S. where regulators have been slow to ...

Wing aims to launch a delivery trial in Virginia later this year.

Today, Alphabet&#039;s Wing division became the first drone delivery company to receive its Air Carrier Certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The certification ...

Wing, the Alphabet-owned startup, has become the first drone delivery company to gain the Federal Aviation Administration’s approval to make commercial deliveries in the US. Bloomberg ...

Look! Up in the sky! It&#x2019;s Wing! An offshoot of Alphabet Inc, aka Google&#x2019;s parent company, is officially the first drone operator to receive FAA approval to start flying as an airline. ...

