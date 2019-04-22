Tesla pushes forward on autonomous driving with new computer chip TechXplore - 3 hours ago Tesla on Monday unveiled computer hardware for "full self-driving" capabilities as part of its strategy to bring autonomous cars to the mainstream.

Tesla’s new self-driving chip is here, and this is your best look yet The Verge - 2 hours ago In late 2017, we learned that Tesla was attempting to build its very first computer chip for self-driving cars, and Elon Musk said in October 2018 that the silicon was a mere six ...

Tesla says robotaxis coming to U.S. roads next year, slams rivals' use of Lidar Reuters Technology - 2 hours ago Chief Executive Elon Musk said Tesla Inc robotaxis with no human drivers would be available in some U.S. markets next year, continuing a habit of bold pronouncements that have excited many investors ... Tesla says robotaxis coming next year, touts self-driving microchip, Reuters Technology - 4 hours ago



Elon Musk claims Tesla has created 'the best chip in the world' for autonomous vehicles Daily Mail - 2 hours ago At Tesla's first-ever Autonomy Day with investors, Elon Musk revealed it has developed what it says is the 'best chip in the world' that will allow its cars to achieve full self-driving capabilities.

Tesla promises ‘one million robo-taxis’ in 2020 Engadget - 3 hours ago Two days ahead of its first-quarter earnings disclosure, the company had an event to explain its autonomous technology to investors. The talks were probably denser than the average ...

Tesla Autonomy Investor Day: What we learned, what we can look forward to - Roadshow CNET Cutting Edge - 3 hours ago Elon Musk revealed Tesla's Full Self Driving tech to shareholders, and if the future goes the way he plans, we'll be living in the future sooner than we think.

Tesla plans to launch a robotaxi network in 2020 TechCrunch - 3 hours ago Tesla expects to launch the first robotaxis as part of broader vision for an autonomous ride-sharing network in 2020, CEO Elon Musk said during the company’s Autonomy Day. “I feel ...

Elon Musk says Tesla will allow aggressive Autopilot mode with ‘slight chance of a fender bender’ The Verge - 4 hours ago Elon Musk said at an event on Monday that Tesla will someday allow drivers to select aggressive modes of its Autopilot driver assistance system that have a “slight chance of a ...

Tesla touts power of self-driving microchip in cars, working on software Reuters Technology - 4 hours ago Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled on Monday a microchip for self-driving vehicles that the electric car company hopes will give Tesla Inc an edge over rivals.

Tesla’s full self-driving computer is now in all new cars and a next-gen chip is already ‘halfway done’ TechCrunch - 5 hours ago The Tesla computer, a new custom chip designed to enable full self-driving capabilities, is now in all new Model 3, X and S vehicles, CEO Elon Musk said during the company’s Autonomy Day. ...

Tesla reveals computer chip at heart of self-driving initiative Reuters Technology - 5 hours ago Tesla Inc unveiled on Monday technical details on the computer chip at the center of its self-driving strategy as Chief Executive Elon Musk tries to show that the electric car maker's massive ...

“Anyone relying on Lidar is doomed,” Elon Musk says TechCrunch - 5 hours ago Today at Tesla’s first Autonomy Day event, Elon Musk took questions from the press but didn’t have time for questions about Lidar. Historically, he’s been vocal about the technology, and ...

Here’s how to watch Tesla’s self-driving event today The Verge - 6 hours ago Tesla is about to hold an “Autonomy Investor Day” today at its headquarters in Palo Alto, California. The event was slated to start at 2PM ET (but is running a little late), ...