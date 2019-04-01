New device paves the way to 3-D-printed organs, food

New device paves the way to 3-D-printed organs, foodTechXplore - 3 hours ago
More than 113,000 people are currently on the national transplant list. And with a shortage of donors, this means that about 20 people will die every day while waiting for an organ, according ...New device paves the way to 3D-printed organs, food, Science Blog - 4 hours ago
2D stacking method could make 3D-printed organs viableGizmag - 3 hours ago
In an effort to scale up the manufacture of biomaterials, researchers at UC Berkeley have combined bioprinting, a robotic arm, and flash freezing that may one day allow living tissue ...