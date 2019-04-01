Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

No, NYC Subway Isn’t Using ‘Real-Time Face Recognition’

Ubergizmo - 3 hours ago

New York Times analyst Alice Fung tweeted a photo recently which shows a rather large monitor with the words &ldquo;Please Pay Your Fare&rdquo; and the warning &ldquo;RECORDING IN PROGRESS&rdquo; ...

NYC Swears Its Face-Scanning Tech Is Fake and Only Meant to Scare People Out of Doing Crimes

Gizmodo - Fri 19 Apr 19

It’s a tale of two cities.Read more...

NYC subway denies using ‘real-time face recognition screens’ in Times Square

The Verge - Fri 19 Apr 19

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority has denied suggestions that it’s putting facial recognition cameras in the subway, saying that a trick designed to scare fare-dodgers ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer