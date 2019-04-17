Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Astronomers Find Oldest Type of Molecule in Space

Discover Magazine - 1 hours ago

Everything has a beginning. That’s true for stories, for people, for the universe and even for chemistry. The Big Bang itself produced just a handful of elements (variations of hydrogen, helium ...

Astronomers find oldest type of molecule in space, Astronomy.com - 2 hours ago

We’ve found the first type of molecule to form after the big bang

Newscientist - 2 hours ago

The first atoms fused into molecules about 400,000 years after the big bang, and now we’ve seen signs of those earliest types of molecule in a distant nebula

First molecular bond in the universe found at last

Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago

Long theorised but never observed, helium hydride has now been observed in a young nebula. Andrew Masterson reports.

The first type of molecule to form in the universe has been seen in space

ScienceNews - 3 hours ago

The chemistry of the universe began with helium hydride. Scientists have just seen it in outer space for the first time.

Universe's first molecules finally found in space

CandEN - 57 minutes ago

Observation of long-sought molecule could change astrochemical models

A Modified 747 Helped Spot Evidence of the Universe's First Atomic Bond

Gizmodo - 3 hours ago

Scientists have spotted evidence of the earliest chemistry in the Universe, thanks to measurements taken from a telescope aboard a modified Boeing 747.Read more...

Helium hydride ion detected in space for the first time

Chemistry World - 3 hours ago

Terahertz rotational spectroscopy identifies long-sought molecular bond in a nebula

Universe’s First Molecule Detected in Space for the First Time Ever

Livescience - 3 hours ago

Researchers just found evidence of the universe's very first molecule swirling around a dead star in a distant nebula.

