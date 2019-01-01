Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
A 2014 meteor may have come from another solar system

Scientists have identified a possible interstellar meteor, and think it could be one of millions that have visited Earth over the planet’s history.

Avi Loeb, the professor behind the Oumuamua alien theory, has spotted a meteor from beyond the solar system hidden in a NASA database.

The First Known Interstellar Meteor May Have Hit Earth in 2014

The first meteor to hit Earth from interstellar space — and the second observed interstellar visitor overall — may have just been discovered, a new study finds.

