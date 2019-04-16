Astronomers Find a Third Planet in This Weird 'Tatooine' Star System Discover Magazine - 3 hours ago Like the planet Tatooine from Star Wars, two suns — one bright, one dim and red— rise over the horizon of Kepler 47d. But unlike dry and sandy Tatooine, this planet's surface is gassy and ...

