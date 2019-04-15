TESS Spacecraft Finds its First Earth-Sized Planet Around Nearby Star Discover Magazine - 16 hours ago The next generation of exoplanet hunting has arrived in the form of NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet and Survey Satellite. TESS looks at closer and brighter stars than Kepler, the spacecraft that ... TESS spacecraft finds its first Earth-sized planet around nearby star, Astronomy.com - 17 hours ago



TESS finds its first Earth-sized planet Phys.org - 22 hours ago A nearby system hosts the first Earth-sized planet discovered by NASA's Transiting Exoplanets Survey Satellite, as well as a warm sub-Neptune-sized world, according to a new paper from a team ... TESS finds its first Earth-sized planet, ScienceDaily - 19 hours ago

TESS finds its first Earth-sized planet, Eurekalert - 23 hours ago



NASA's TESS Exoplanet Mission Finds 1st Earth-Size Alien World SPACE.com - 3 hours ago The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite spotted the planet, as well as a weird "sub-Neptune" world, circling the star HD 21749, which lies about 53 light-years from Earth.

Orbiting telescope spies first Earth-sized exoplanet optics.org - 2 hours ago NASA’s 'TESS' probe locates hot new world orbiting a star 53 light years away.