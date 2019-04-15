TESS Spacecraft Finds its First Earth-Sized Planet Around Nearby StarDiscover Magazine - 16 hours ago
The next generation of exoplanet hunting has arrived in the form of NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet and Survey Satellite. TESS looks at closer and brighter stars than Kepler, the spacecraft that ...TESS spacecraft finds its first Earth-sized planet around nearby star, Astronomy.com - 17 hours ago
TESS finds its first Earth-sized planetPhys.org - 22 hours ago
A nearby system hosts the first Earth-sized planet discovered by NASA's Transiting Exoplanets Survey Satellite, as well as a warm sub-Neptune-sized world, according to a new paper from a team ...TESS finds its first Earth-sized planet, ScienceDaily - 19 hours ago
TESS finds its first Earth-sized planet, Eurekalert - 23 hours ago
NASA's TESS Exoplanet Mission Finds 1st Earth-Size Alien WorldSPACE.com - 3 hours ago
The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite spotted the planet, as well as a weird "sub-Neptune" world, circling the star HD 21749, which lies about 53 light-years from Earth.
Orbiting telescope spies first Earth-sized exoplanetoptics.org - 2 hours ago
NASA’s 'TESS' probe locates hot new world orbiting a star 53 light years away.
TESS discovers its first Earth-sized planetScience Blog - 1 hours ago
NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, TESS, has discovered its first Earth-sized exoplanet. The planet, named HD 21749c, is the smallest world outside our solar system that TESS has ...