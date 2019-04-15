Face facts: we have evolved to communicate Cosmos Magazine - 4 hours ago Scientists suggest there’s a reason we look so different to our near relatives. Nick Carne reports.

Need for social skills helped shape modern human face Phys.org - 4 hours ago The modern human face is distinctively different to that of our near relatives and now researchers believe its evolution may have been partly driven by our need for good social skills.

Socializing drove the evolution of the modern human face UPI - 2 hours ago According to one group of researchers, it was the modern human's need to socialize that shaped the facial proportions and contours of Homo sapiens.