Face facts: we have evolved to communicate

Face facts: we have evolved to communicateCosmos Magazine - 4 hours ago
Scientists suggest there’s a reason we look so different to our near relatives. Nick Carne reports.
Need for social skills helped shape modern human facePhys.org - 4 hours ago
The modern human face is distinctively different to that of our near relatives and now researchers believe its evolution may have been partly driven by our need for good social skills.
Socializing drove the evolution of the modern human faceUPI - 2 hours ago
According to one group of researchers, it was the modern human's need to socialize that shaped the facial proportions and contours of Homo sapiens.
The history of humanity in your faceScienceDaily - 3 hours ago
The face you see in the mirror is the result of millions of years of evolution and reflects the most distinctive features that we use to identify and recognize each other, molded by our need ...