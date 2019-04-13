Star Wars Celebration: 'Fallen Order' takes gamers to dark times for the Jedi

Star Wars Celebration: 'Fallen Order' takes gamers to dark times for the JediUSA today - 1 hours ago
The new video game 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' explores dark times in the galaxy far, far away, with a main character on the run from the Empire.        
Actor Cameron Monaghan of Shameless and Gotham will star in the Star Wars game, which arrives in November for PS4, Xbox One and PC.Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: Watch the trailer here - CNET, CNET - 6 hours ago
At this year’s Star Wars Celebration the creative team behind Respawn’s upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order took to the stage to debut the game’s first trailer and discuss Star Wars’ ...
Respawn has pulled back the curtains on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order after months of teases. The single-player game is now due to launch on November 15th and follows Cal Kestis, a Padawan ...
With Respawn still riding high on the continued success of Apex Legends, today, the developer finally unveiled its much-anticipated Star Wars game with a number of details and the ...