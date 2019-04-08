Evolution imposes 'speed limit' on recovery after mass extinctions Phys.org - 5 hours ago It takes at least 10 million years for life to fully recover after a mass extinction, a speed limit for the recovery of species diversity that is well known among scientists. Explanations for ... Evolution imposes 'speed limit' on recovery after mass extinctions, ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago



Modern day extinction caused by climate change could take the planet 10 million years to recover Daily Mail - 4 hours ago Scientists from Bristol and Texas looking at fossil records of a particular microorganism known as foram have found that the recovery speed of its populations can take millions of years.

Evolution puts speed limit on recovery of biodiversity after mass extinctions UPI - 3 hours ago Life can only recover but so fast in the wake of mass extinctions. According to a new study, evolution imposes a speed limit on the recovery of biodiversity.