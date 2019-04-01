Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Spying on cells eating habits could aid cancer diagnosis

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

Scientists have developed a new imaging technology to visualise what cells eat, which could aid the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer.

Spying on cells eating habits could aid cancer diagnosis, Eurekalert - 12 hours ago

Tracking the diets of cells could reveal early signs of cancer

Gizmag - 8 hours ago

Just like the organisms they inhabit, cells require sustenance to grow and thrive, and what they turn to when hungry could reveal a little about their future plans. Scientists at the ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer