A dead planet is orbiting a dead sun in a distant dead solar system Newscientist - Thu 4 Apr 19 A piece of a planet that survived the death of its star has been spotted orbiting the stellar corpse. Planets in our solar system may look similar when the sun dies

Confirmed: a planet orbiting a white dwarf star Cosmos Magazine - Thu 4 Apr 19 Astronomers find convincing evidence of a small body spinning rapidly around a dense and dying star. Andrew Masterson reports.

A glance into the end of a planetary system Science Now - Thu 4 Apr 19

This planetary remnant somehow survived the death of its sun ScienceNews - Thu 4 Apr 19 A small, sturdy piece of planet survived the collapse of its sun and now orbits the dead star.

Destroyed ‘past Earth’ reveals our apocalyptic future, study says FOXNews - 6 hours ago A terrifying new study may have provided a window into Earth's ultimate fate by looking at a newly discovered dying planet nearly 400 light years away.

Planetary fragments orbiting dead star hints at what Earth’s final days might look like ZME Science - 10 hours ago The surviving fragments of planet orbiting a white dwarf have been found by a team of astronomers.

Scientists discover destroyed planet orbiting a dwarf star 410 light years away Daily Mail - 20 hours ago About 410 light years away a hunk of heavy iron and nickel continue to orbit a collapsed star in what may be the last remnants of a planet obliterated by the death of its star.

Shard of Shattered Alien Planet Spotted Around Dead Star SPACE.com - Thu 4 Apr 19 The killer of this alien planet left a significant piece of evidence behind.

Dead Planet's Heavy Metal Core Found Rocketing Around a Dead Sun in a Distant Solar System Livescience - Thu 4 Apr 19 Astronomers found the remains of a dead planet orbiting a dead sun in a dead solar system. Happy spring!