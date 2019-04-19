A dead planet is orbiting a dead sun in a distant dead solar system

A dead planet is orbiting a dead sun in a distant dead solar systemNewscientist - Thu 4 Apr 19
A fragment of a planet that has survived the death of its star has been discovered by University of Warwick astronomers in a disc of debris formed from destroyed planets, which the star ultimately ...Heavy Metal Planet Fragment Survives Destruction From Dead Star, Laboratory Equipment - 3 hours ago
About 410 light years away a hunk of heavy iron and nickel continue to orbit a collapsed star in what may be the last remnants of a planet obliterated by the death of its star.
By finding the vaporized remains of a dead planet's metallic core, astronomers are getting a glimpse into the future of our solar system.