Scientists Find Out Why the Terracotta Army's Weapons Were So Well Preserved Discover Magazine - 1 hours ago To protect Chinese emperor Qin Shihuang in the afterlife, thousands of clay soldiers joined him underground some 2200 years ago. The discovery of this Terracotta Army in the 1970s was a great ...

Terracotta warriors did not receive anti-rust treatment Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago Research destroys theory that Chinese armourers used applications not discovered in the West until millennia later. Andrew Masterson reports.