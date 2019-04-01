Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
AI researchers ask Amazon to stop selling face recognition to law enforcement

MIT Technology Review - 3 hours ago

Face recognition researcher fights Amazon over biased AI

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

Facial recognition technology was already seeping into everyday life—from your photos on Facebook to police scans of mugshots—when Joy Buolamwini noticed a serious glitch: Some of the software ...

AI experts want Amazon to stop selling facial recognition tech to police - CNET

CNET - 3 hours ago

The researchers cite a study that criticizes Amazon's AI tech.

AI researchers tell Amazon to stop selling ‘flawed’ facial recognition to the police

The Verge - 8 hours ago

AI researchers from Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and a number of top universities have called on Amazon to stop selling its facial recognition technology to law enforcement. In ...

