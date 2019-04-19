Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Transparent wood can store and release heat

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

Wood may seem more at home in log cabins than modern architecture, but a specially treated type of timber could be tomorrow's trendy building material. Today, scientists report a new kind of ...

Windows made of transparent wood could help keep buildings warm

Newscientist - 5 hours ago

Transparent wood could be used for windows. The material retains more heat than double glazing, but cannot yet be made entirely see-through

Biodegradable transparent timber traps heat and then releases it when needed 

Daily Mail - 11 minutes ago

Experts at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden say that the revolutionary material transmits light, bears heavy loads and can save on the cost of heating your home.

Transparent wood might become tomorrow’s new wonder material

ZME Science - 4 hours ago

Tomorrow's windows might be made from wood -- transparent, energy-storing wood.

