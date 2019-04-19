Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Sunken treasures in Andean lake show an empire’s quest for control

Nature News - 10 hours ago

Sunken treasures in Andean lake show an empire’s quest for controlSunken treasures in Andean lake show an empire’s quest for control, Published online: 01 April 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-01044-6Artefacts ...

Rise of religion pre-dates Incas at Lake Titicaca

Phys.org - 10 hours ago

An ancient group of people made ritual offerings to supernatural deities near the Island of the Sun in Lake Titicaca, Bolivia, about 500 years earlier than the Incas, according to an international ...

Rise of religion pre-dates Incas at Lake Titicaca, ScienceDaily - 7 hours ago
Rise of religion pre-dates Incas at Lake Titicaca, Eurekalert - 10 hours ago

Archaeologists discover ancient religious offerings at Lake Titicaca

Daily Mail - 7 hours ago

A dive near the Island of the Sun in Lake Titicaca unearthed a trove of artifacts dating as far back as the year 500 A.D. The religious offerings have been linked to the Tiwanaku people.

Photos: Diving for Ancient Offerings in Lake Titicaca

Livescience - 8 hours ago

Divers found llama bones and carved figurines made from the blue gemstone lapis lazuli and green turquoise.

Offerings to Supernatural Deities Discovered in Lake Titicaca in the Andes

Livescience - 8 hours ago

A team of archaeological divers has uncovered dazzling treasures at the bottom of Lake Titicaca, including a puma carved out of the blue gemstone lapis-lazuli, gold medallions and a turquoise ...

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer