Scientists call mysterious meeting as rumours of first ever black hole photo heat up The Independent - 4 hours ago Press conferences will be held simultaneously across the globe to mark major breakthrough

The Event Horizon Telescope May Soon Release First-Ever Black Hole Image Discover Magazine - 13 hours ago No, you can’t actually take a picture of a black hole. But astronomers have promised to do the next best thing: To image the seething chaos just outside the black hole, known as its event ...

'Groundbreaking Result' Coming from Black-Hole Hunting Event Horizon Telescope Next Week SPACE.com - 2 hours ago We may be about to get an epic and unprecedented look at a black hole.

Astronomers set to make 'groundbreaking' black hole announcement - CNET CNET - 12 hours ago We may be about to see the first ever photo of a black hole.

Astronomers may soon reveal the first EVER picture taken of a black hole Daily Mail - 20 hours ago Astronomers may have caught the first direct image of a black hole in the Milky Way. Scientists from the University of Amsterdam and Harvard say that it could be a 'significant' breakthrough.