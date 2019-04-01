Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Scientists call mysterious meeting as rumours of first ever black hole photo heat up

The Independent - 4 hours ago

Press conferences will be held simultaneously across the globe to mark major breakthrough

The Event Horizon Telescope May Soon Release First-Ever Black Hole Image

Discover Magazine - 13 hours ago

No, you can’t actually take a picture of a black hole. But astronomers have promised to do the next best thing: To image the seething chaos just outside the black hole, known as its event ...

'Groundbreaking Result' Coming from Black-Hole Hunting Event Horizon Telescope Next Week

SPACE.com - 2 hours ago

We may be about to get an epic and unprecedented look at a black hole.

Astronomers set to make 'groundbreaking' black hole announcement - CNET

CNET - 12 hours ago

We may be about to see the first ever photo of a black hole.

Astronomers may soon reveal the first EVER picture taken of a black hole

Daily Mail - 20 hours ago

Astronomers may have caught the first direct image of a black hole in the Milky Way. Scientists from the University of Amsterdam and Harvard say that it could be a 'significant' breakthrough.

Astronomers May Soon Reveal the First Photo of a Supermassive Black Hole

Geek.com - 20 hours ago

Astronomers might have taken the first direct picture of a black hole in the Milky Way and now, science fanatics around the world are waiting for more details on this groundbreaking image. Direct ...

