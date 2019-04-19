Smart pyjamas could detect why you're not sleeping well Newscientist - 11 hours ago A cotton pyjama shirt dotted with sensors could be used to measure quality of sleep, as well as monitoring any breathing issues

'Smart' pyjamas monitor your heartbeat, breathing and posture Daily Mail - 9 hours ago Experts at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, created the smart slumber-wear, which has five sensors to provide continuous monitoring of heartbeat, breathing and sleep posture.