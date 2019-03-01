Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Next-generation single-dose antidotes for opioid overdoses

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

The U.S. opioid epidemic is being driven by an unprecedented surge in deaths from fentanyl and other synthetic opiates. Fentanyl's powerful effects are long-lasting, and even tiny amounts of ...

Next-generation single-dose antidotes for opioid overdoses, Eurekalert - 11 hours ago

A single-dose antidote may help prevent fentanyl overdoses

ScienceNews - 11 hours ago

Packing overdose medication into nanoparticles could help it better counteract dangerous synthetic opioids.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer