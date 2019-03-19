Killer frog disease 'part of Earth's sixth mass extinction'BBC News - 25 minutes ago
A fungus that kills amphibians is responsible for the biggest loss of nature from a single disease.
The deadly disease caused by chytrid fungus is now thought to have driven nearly 100 amphibian species to extinction and contributed to the decline of over 400 more
Losses due to the amphibian-killing chytrid fungus are “the greatest documented loss of biodiversity attributable to a pathogen,” researchers find.
An international study led by The Australian National University (ANU) has found a fungal disease has caused dramatic population declines in more than 500 amphibian species, including 90 extinctions, ...Mass amphibian extinctions globally caused by fungal disease, ScienceDaily - 6 hours ago
Environment The international pet trade has helped a fungal infection spread to 501 species of amphibians. A new study, published Thursday in Science quantified the global ...
Originally from Asia, it is present in more than 60 countries - with the worst affected parts of the world are tropical Australia, Central America and South America.
More than 500 species have been ravaged by the chytrid fungi. And that number will probably rise.
Survey by researchers in 16 countries is published in Science. Authors say chytrid fungus is responsible for heaviest biodiversity loss ever caused by a single pathogen.