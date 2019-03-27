Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Artificial intelligence pioneers win Turing Award

The Washington Post - 1 hours ago

Computing's 'Nobel Prize' winners Yoshua Bengio, Geoffrey Hinton and Yann LeCun helped lead to breakthroughs in computer vision, speech recognition and robotics.

Computers have become so smart during the past 20 years that people don't think twice about chatting with digital assistants like Alexa and Siri or seeing their friends automatically tagged ...

Often said to be the Nobel Prize of computing, the Turing Award goes this time round to three pioneers of neural networks. The citation refers to the three as "Fathers of the Deep Learning Revolution" ...

The 2018 Turing Award, known as the “Nobel Prize of computing,” has been given to a trio of researchers who laid the foundations for the current boom in artificial intelligence. ...

One winner is Yann LeCun, the chief artificial intelligence scientist at Facebook AI Research. Artificial intelligence experts Yann LeCun, Yoshua Bengio, and Geoffrey Hinton all have a new line ...

Yoshua Bengio, Geoffrey Hinton and Yann LeCun tapped into their own brainpower to make it possible for machines to learn like humans.

