Widespread Declines in UK’s Pollinators: Study

Over 30 years, one-third of the wild bees and hoverfly species surveyed sustained losses, likely due to pesticides, habitat loss, and climate change.
Rarer pollinators are struggling and scientists say this could threaten the UK's long-term food security.
Scientists from the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology in Wallingford examined 715,392 biological records submitted by volunteer nature observers between 1980 and 2013.