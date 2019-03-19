Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Widespread Declines in UK’s Pollinators: Study

The Scientist - 3 hours ago

Over 30 years, one-third of the wild bees and hoverfly species surveyed sustained losses, likely due to pesticides, habitat loss, and climate change.

A third of wild bee and hoverfly species are in decline in Britain

Newscientist - 5 hours ago

Concerns are rising about the loss of pollinators in Britain after analysis found 33 per cent of bee and hoverfly species have declined since 1980

Bees: Many British pollinating insects in decline, study shows

BBC News - 6 hours ago

Rarer pollinators are struggling and scientists say this could threaten the UK's long-term food security.

Widespread losses of pollinating insects in Britain

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

Many insect pollinator species are disappearing from areas of Great Britain, a new study has found.

Widespread losses of pollinating insects in Britain, ScienceDaily - 2 minutes ago

Decline in native UK bee population numbers could spell disaster for pollinating crops

Daily Mail - 5 hours ago

Scientists from the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology in Wallingford examined 715,392 biological records submitted by volunteer nature observers between 1980 and 2013.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer