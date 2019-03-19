Hubble Catches Neptune Forming New, Massive Storms Discover Magazine - 3 hours ago Neptune has a new storm, in the form of a large dark spot that appeared in late 2018. By analyzing Hubble images dating back to 2015, astronomers have discovered high-altitude clouds that formed ... Hubble catches Neptune forming new, massive storms, Astronomy.com - 3 hours ago



Jupiter's Great Red Spot is shrinking Cosmos Magazine - Sun 24 Mar 19 A massive storm that has lasted for hundreds of years is slowly changing in shape, size and colour. Astronomer Donna Pierce from Mississippi State University explains.

Jupiter's Great Red Spot: A 300-year-old cyclone persists but is shrinking Phys.org - Tue 19 Mar 19 The Great Red Spot, a storm larger than the Earth and powerful enough to tear apart smaller storms that get drawn into it, is one of the most recognizable features in Jupiter's atmosphere and ...

Formation of Dark Vortex on Neptune Captured For the Very First Time Gizmodo - 3 hours ago Late last year, astronomers detected the sixth known dark vortex on Neptune. This time, however, scientists were able to chronicle the formation of this swirling storm over the course of several ...

Hubble Space Telescope Captures ‘Birth of Massive Storm’ on Neptune Geek.com - 4 hours ago Images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope show the formation of a “great dark spot” on Neptune for the first time, reported scientists in a new study. The study, which was published ...