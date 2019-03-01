FAA to look at Boeing's fixes for 737 Max jets next week

FAA to look at Boeing's fixes for 737 Max jets next weekPhys.org - 9 hours ago
Boeing on Saturday confirmed the flight-control software fixes that it plans to make for its grounded 737 Max 8, the plane involved in two fatal accidents within five months.
Ethiopian Airlines chief questions Max training requirementsPhys.org - 9 hours ago
The warning and training requirements set for the now-grounded 737 Max 8 aircraft may not have been adequate, in light of the Ethiopian plane crash that killed 157 people, the chief of Ethiopian ...
Regulators have ‘tentatively approved’ a software fix for Boeing’s 737 Max airplaneThe Verge - 3 hours ago
The Wall Street Journal reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has “tentatively approved sweeping software and pilot-training changes” for Boeing’s 737 MAX jet, ...