FAA to look at Boeing's fixes for 737 Max jets next week

Phys.org - 9 hours ago

Boeing on Saturday confirmed the flight-control software fixes that it plans to make for its grounded 737 Max 8, the plane involved in two fatal accidents within five months.

Ethiopian Airlines chief questions Max training requirements

Phys.org - 9 hours ago

The warning and training requirements set for the now-grounded 737 Max 8 aircraft may not have been adequate, in light of the Ethiopian plane crash that killed 157 people, the chief of Ethiopian ...

Regulators have ‘tentatively approved’ a software fix for Boeing’s 737 Max airplane

The Verge - 3 hours ago

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has “tentatively approved sweeping software and pilot-training changes” for Boeing’s 737 MAX jet, ...

