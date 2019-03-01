Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

The way things were, 12.8 billion years ago

Cosmos Magazine - 52 minutes ago

High-resolution optics reveal sharpest ever image of the early universe.

Ultra-sharp images make old stars look absolutely marvelous

Phys.org - Thu 21 Mar 19

Using high-resolution adaptive optics imaging from the Gemini Observatory, astronomers have uncovered one of the oldest star clusters in the Milky Way Galaxy. The remarkably sharp image looks ...

Ultra-sharp images make old stars look absolutely marvelous, SpaceDaily - 1 hours ago

Astronomers Find Fossils of Early Universe Stuffed in Milky Way's Bulge

Livescience - Sat 23 Mar 19

Some of the oldest stars in the universe are hiding out in the Milky Way’s muffin top.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer