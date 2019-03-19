Big, burly, and bad to the bone

Big, burly, and bad to the boneCosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago
Canadian researchers claim their T.rex is bigger than your T.rex.
Image of the Day: Scotty the T. rexThe Scientist - 7 hours ago
The world's largest T. rex found to date likely weighed nearly 20,000 pounds during its life.
Huge T. rex fossil suggests many dinosaurs were bigger than we thoughtNewscientist - 7 hours ago
The discovery of a T. rex that was 400 kilograms heavier than any other found so far suggests we may have underestimated the size of this and other dinosaurs
Paleontologists report world's biggest Tyrannosaurus rexPhys.org - Fri 22 Mar 19
University of Alberta paleontologists have just reported the world's biggest Tyrannosaurus rex and the largest dinosaur skeleton ever found in Canada. The 13-metre-long T. rex, nicknamed "Scotty," ...Paleontologists Report World’s Biggest Tyrannosaurus Rex, Geek.com - Fri 22 Mar 19
Paleontologists report world's biggest Tyrannosaurus rex, ScienceDaily - Fri 22 Mar 19
UAlberta paleontologists report world's biggest Tyrannosaurus rex, Eurekalert - Fri 22 Mar 19
Gigantic T. Rex Skeleton Found in Canada Is Officially World's BiggestGizmodo - 53 minutes ago
Updated measurements of a large fossil found in Saskatchewan nearly 30 years ago confirm it as the world’s largest known Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton. Remarkably, the new work suggests T. rex ...
World's biggest Tyrannosaurus rex found by Canadian paleontologistsFOXNews - 3 hours ago
That's one gigantic dinosaur.
Largest Tyrannosaurus rex in the fossil record found in CanadaUPI - 4 hours ago
Paleontologists have discovered the remains of the largest known {i:Tyrannosaurus rex} in the world.