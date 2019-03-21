Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Newfound fossils in China highlight a dizzying diversity of Cambrian life

ScienceNews - 6 hours ago

A new treasure trove of Cambrian fossils in China dating to 518 million years ago could rival Canada’s Burgess Shale.

Chinese fossil site rivals Burgess Shale

Cosmos Magazine - 7 hours ago

Some 30,000 soft-bodied fossils more than 500 million years old have so far been excavated. Dyani Lewis reports.

A treasure trove of Cambrian fossils

Science Now - 7 hours ago

Many strange new creatures are discovered in China

The Economist - 7 hours ago

Some of the oldest animals are revealed in a unique fossil site

Half-a-billion-year-old fossil reveals the origins of comb jellies

Phys.org - 10 hours ago

One of the ocean's little known carnivores has been allocated a new place in the evolutionary tree of life after scientists discovered its unmistakable resemblance with other sea-floor dwelling ...

Bonanza of Bizarre Cambrian Fossils Reveals Some of the Earliest Animals on Earth

Livescience - 2 hours ago

Bizarre fossils in a newly-discovered site include dozens of creatures that are new to science.

Scientists Find Huge Trove of Marine Fossils from the 'Cambrian Explosion' in China

Gizmodo - 6 hours ago

Scientists have uncovered a wealth of well-preserved fossils in China from the early Cambrian Period, representing 101 species so far, over half of which have never been described before.Read ...

Half the species in a new Cambrian fossil site are completely new to us

Ars Technica - 7 hours ago

We're edging closer to understanding entire Cambrian ecologies.

Why Do Cambrian Creatures Look So Weird?

Livescience - Sat 16 Mar 19

Even paleontologists sometimes wonder: Why do Cambrian creatures look so strange?

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer