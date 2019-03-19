Apps sharing your personal data is 'routine', and sensitive health info is no exception ABC Science - 21 hours ago Want to keep your sensitive health info private? Think twice before sharing it with an app, research suggests.

Data sharing by popular health apps is routine and far from transparent, warn experts Medical Xpress - Wed 20 Mar 19 Sharing of user data by popular mobile health applications (apps) is routine, yet far from transparent, warn experts in a study published in The BMJ today.

Many common health apps are sharing potentially sensitive medical data with third parties Daily Mail - 4 hours ago Of the 24 apps reviewed in the new study, 19 of them engaged in data sharing practices. These include popular apps for Android in the U.S., U.K. and Australia like Medscape, Ada, and MedicineWise.

