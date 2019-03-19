Apps sharing your personal data is 'routine', and sensitive health info is no exception

Apps sharing your personal data is 'routine', and sensitive health info is no exceptionABC Science - 21 hours ago
Want to keep your sensitive health info private? Think twice before sharing it with an app, research suggests.
Data sharing by popular health apps is routine and far from transparent, warn expertsMedical Xpress - Wed 20 Mar 19
Sharing of user data by popular mobile health applications (apps) is routine, yet far from transparent, warn experts in a study published in The BMJ today.
Researchers Create Fake Profiles on 24 Health Apps and Learn Most Are Sharing Your DataGizmodo - 4 hours ago
Using apps to keep track of your medication or look up the symptoms of your latest mysterious illness might be convenient. But a new study out this week highlights the hidden privacy risks of ...
Many common health apps are sharing potentially sensitive medical data with third partiesDaily Mail - 4 hours ago
Of the 24 apps reviewed in the new study, 19 of them engaged in data sharing practices. These include popular apps for Android in the U.S., U.K. and Australia like Medscape, Ada, and MedicineWise.
Health apps pose 'unprecedented' privacy risksBBC Technology - 10 hours ago
Data is being shared with companies, including Amazon and Google, a study of popular apps finds.
Unprecedented privacy risk with popular health appsScienceDaily - 10 hours ago
Researchers call for greater regulation and transparency as analysis of medicines-related apps found most directly shared user data -- including sensitive health data -- with third parties, ...Data sharing by popular health apps is 'routine', research finds, Eurekalert - 12 hours ago