What came first: all-seeing gods or large societies?

The Economist - 4 hours ago

A search for the origin of religions

Complex societies precede moralizing gods throughout world history

Nature News - 5 hours ago

Complex societies precede moralizing gods throughout world historyComplex societies precede moralizing gods throughout world history, Published online: 20 March 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1043-4Belief ...

Complex societies existed before a belief in moralising gods

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

Researchers at Oxford University and others studied the religions of 414 societies over 10,000 years and measured how complex each society was based on historical records.

When Ancient Societies Hit a Million People, Vengeful Gods Appeared

Livescience - 4 hours ago

From a societal standpoint, you need a divine power watching you only if your neighbor isn't doing so.

Humans Built Complex Societies Before They Invented Moral Gods

Gizmodo - 5 hours ago

The appearance of moralizing gods in religion occurred after—and not before—the emergence of large, complex societies, according to new research. This finding upturns conventional thinking ...

