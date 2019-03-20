Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

New Cretaceous fossil sheds light on avian reproduction

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

A team of scientists led by Alida Bailleul and Jingmai O'Connor from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported the first ...

New Cretaceous fossil sheds light on avian reproduction, Eurekalert - 8 hours ago

In a first, a fossilized egg is found preserved inside an ancient bird

ScienceNews - 9 hours ago

Scientists have found the first known fossil of a bird that died with an unlaid egg inside its body. The egg has been crushed by pressure over time.

Unlaid Egg Discovered in 110-Million-Year-Old Bird Fossil

Geek.com - 3 hours ago

A team of scientists claim they have discovered the first fossil bird with an egg preserved inside its body. The animal, which represents a new species dubbed Avimaia schweitzerae, was discovered ...

110-million-year-old bird fossil found with egg inside

FOXNews - 4 hours ago

A stunning new discovery is shedding light on the first ever bird fossil with an egg preserved inside of it.

Ancient bird that died 110-million-years-ago is found perfectly preserved with an egg inside

Daily Mail - 8 hours ago

The 'incredibly well preserved' discovery was made by a team of scientists from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Cretaceous fossil suggests ancient bird died from 'egg-binding'

UPI - 5 hours ago

Scientists have discovered a preserved egg shell trapped inside the fossilized body of a Cretaceous-era bird.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer