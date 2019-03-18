Humans Can Sense Earth's Magnetic Field, Brain Imaging Study Says Discover Magazine - 35 minutes ago Do human beings have a magnetic sense? Biologists know other animals do. They think it helps creatures including bees, turtles and birds navigate through the world. Scientists have tried to ...

Evidence for ancient magnetic sense in humans Medical Xpress - 2 hours ago The human brain can unconsciously respond to changes in Earth's magnetic fields, according to a team of geoscientists and neurobiologists.

Humans have an ancient magnetic sense of direction like pigeons Daily Mail - 35 minutes ago Scientists at Caltech and the University of Tokyo used EEG scans and found a change in brain waves that showed the brain was actively processing the information.

