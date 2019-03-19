Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Mariners’ tool certified as world’s oldest

A relic of Vasco da Gama’s journeys enters the record books. Andrew Masterson reports.

Earliest known Mariner's Astrolabe research published today to go in Guinness Book of Records

Guinness World Records have independently certified an astrolabe excavated from the wreck site of a Portuguese Armada Ship that was part of Vasco da Gama's second voyage to India in 1502-1503 ...

Earliest Known Mariner’s Astrolabe Earns Guinness World Record

Guinness World Records certified a gunmetal disc excavated from the wreck site of a Portuguese Armada ship as the earliest known example of a mariner&#8217;s astrolabe. Believed to have been ...

This medieval astrolabe is officially world’s oldest known such instrument

Mariners used the instruments to navigate at sea using the stars.

