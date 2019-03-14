The 'F' and 'V' Sounds Might Only Be A Few Thousand Years Old

The 'F' and 'V' Sounds Might Only Be A Few Thousand Years OldDiscover Magazine - 1 hours ago
More than 7,000 languages are spoken around the world today, each with unique words and phrases. But linguists have usually assumed that the sonic palette humans have used to produce these ...
How farming reshaped our smiles and our speechScience Now - 3 hours ago
Softer Diets Allowed Early Humans to Pronounce "F," "V" SoundsThe Scientist - 4 hours ago
Drastic dietary changes during the agricultural revolution altered the configuration of the human bite, paving the way for new sounds in spoken language, a new study finds.
Humans couldn't pronounce 'f' and 'v' sounds before farming developedNewscientist - 4 hours ago
The development of agriculture in the Neolithic transformed world languages thanks to softer food – a finding that resolves a long-standing puzzle of the origin of speech sounds
The rise of farming altered our bite and changed how people talkScienceNews - 4 hours ago
Soft, processed foods altered our bite, which added “f” and “v” sounds to speech and changed languages worldwide, a study finds.
Diet-induced changes favor innovation in speech soundsPhys.org - 4 hours ago
Diet-induced changes in the human bite resulted in new sounds such as "f" in languages all over the world, according to a study by an international team led by researchers at the University ...
We Can Thank Agriculture and Soft Food for the 'F' Word, Claims Provocative New StudyGizmodo - 4 hours ago
Humans couldn’t always easily produce “f” and “v” sounds, according to a surprising new study. The reason we can now enjoy words like “flavor” and “effervescent,” say the researchers, ...
Human speech sounds evolved because of our diet, study saysCNN - 4 hours ago
Although languages around the world vary greatly, some share similar speech sounds. A new study suggests that labiodental sounds like "f" and "v" are included in about half of the world's languages ...