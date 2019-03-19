Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Human activity impacts a quarter of the world’s threatened species

Newscientist - 4 hours ago

Human activities, like farming and building roads, is impacting a quarter of the world's vulnerable vertebrate species

Human impacts put a quarter of all species under threat

Cosmos Magazine - 4 hours ago

Global mapping analysis reveals many animals are affected across 90% of their range. Nick Carne reports.

Scientists release global wildlife map of 'cool-spots' and 'hot-spots'

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

A new study maps the last vestiges of wild places where the world's threatened species can take refuge from the ravages of unregulated hunting, land clearing, and other industrial activities.

Global map shows 'cool-spots' and 'hot-spots' of threatened species’ habitats

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

Scientists have mapped the world using 'hot' and 'cool' spots according to the level of risk human activity pose to over 5000 species of animals in the wild.

Mapping the effects of guns, snares and bulldozers on biodiversity

ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago

New research reveals that human threats -- like hunting and land clearing -- are extensive across thousands of species' habitats, severely limiting the area they can survive in.

India’s biodiversity-rich zones also ‘hotspots’ of human impacts

The Hindu - 6 hours ago

It ranks 16th in the world with 35 species affected on an average

