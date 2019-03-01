2nd crash renews safety concerns for Boeing's prized new jet TechXplore - 3 hours ago The second deadly crash of a prized new airplane in five months has renewed safety concerns about the 737 Max that could shape Boeing's fortunes for many years.

US to take 'immediate' action on Boeing jet if needed: official Phys.org - 3 hours ago US federal aviation authorities said Monday they will order Boeing to modify its 737 MAX 8 aircraft, including anti-stalling software and maneuvering system updates, after two of the planes ...

Another Boeing 737 has crashed killing all on board — what went wrong? Newscientist - 21 hours ago Over 150 people died after an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed. Flying is overall still very safe, but questions remain about what went wrong

Boeing 737 MAX safety record questioned after two tragedies Phys.org - Mon 11 Mar 19 For the second time in less than six months, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 has crashed minutes after takeoff and killed everyone on board, raising fresh questions about the safety of a model that is crucial ...

Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Jets Are Being Grounded Following Crashes Ubergizmo - 16 hours ago The Boeing 737 family of jets is perhaps the most successful passenger airliner ever produced. Thousands of units have been sold over the past couple of decades and Boeing continues ...

Boeing’s newest jets are grounded in China, Indonesia, and Ethiopia after deadly crashes The Verge - 19 hours ago Boeing’s newest 737 airplane has been grounded in China, Indonesia, and Ethiopia after an Ethiopian Airlines crash killed 157 people on Sunday. It’s the second deadly crash ...

Another 737 MAX jet crash prompts groundings by China, Indonesia, Ethiopia Arstechnica - 19 hours ago Similar symptoms to Lion Air crash in November raise concerns over automated safety system.

Boeing’s market cap lost $21B after deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash Fastcompany Tech - 22 hours ago After 157 people died in an airplane crash, Boeing’s stock has been tanking. A plane departing from Ethiopia yesterday carrying 157 people crashed minutes after takeoff, killing every ...