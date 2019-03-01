New wallaby-sized dinosaur from the ancient Australian-Antarctic rift valleyPhys.org - 9 minutes ago
A new, wallaby-sized herbivorous dinosaur has been identified from five fossilized upper jaws in 125 million year old rocks from the Cretaceous period of Victoria, southeastern Australia.New wallaby-sized dinosaur from the ancient Australian-Antarctic rift valley, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago
Newly found Aussie dinosaur confirms diversity in ancient rift valleyCosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago
The space between Australia and Antarctica was once rich with herbivorous life. Andrew Masterson reports.
Scientists discovered a new 'wallaby-sized' dinosaur in Australia - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 9 minutes ago
Apparently these small dinosaurs were "agile runners".