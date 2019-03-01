Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

New wallaby-sized dinosaur from the ancient Australian-Antarctic rift valley

Phys.org - 9 minutes ago

A new, wallaby-sized herbivorous dinosaur has been identified from five fossilized upper jaws in 125 million year old rocks from the Cretaceous period of Victoria, southeastern Australia.

New wallaby-sized dinosaur from the ancient Australian-Antarctic rift valley, Eurekalert - 2 hours ago

Newly found Aussie dinosaur confirms diversity in ancient rift valley

Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago

The space between Australia and Antarctica was once rich with herbivorous life. Andrew Masterson reports.

Scientists discovered a new 'wallaby-sized' dinosaur in Australia - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 9 minutes ago

Apparently these small dinosaurs were "agile runners".

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer