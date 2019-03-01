Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Modern policing: Algorithm helps NYPD spot crime patterns

Phys.org - 9 hours ago

When a syringe-wielding drill thief tried sticking up a Home Depot near Yankee Stadium, police figured out quickly that it wasn't a one-off. A man had also used a syringe a few weeks earlier ...

The NYPD is using a new pattern recognition system to help solve crimes

The Verge - 3 hours ago

The New York City Police Department is using a new software system called Patternizer, which helps officers search through “hundreds of thousands” of case files, according to ...

