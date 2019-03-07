Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Human encroachment threatens chimpanzee culture

ScienceNews - 7 hours ago

Human activity is affecting chimps’ behavioral repertoire, a new study suggests. Creating chimp cultural heritage sites might save unique behaviors.

Unique chimpanzee cultures are disappearing thanks to humans

Newscientist - 8 hours ago

Chimpanzee groups have special behaviours like fishing for termites that are passed on by learning, but these are rarer in human-dominated areas

The fall of chimp civilisation

Cosmos Magazine - 8 hours ago

Human impact has reduced cultural behaviours in some great ape communities by more than 80%. Jeff Glorfeld reports.

Human impacts erode behavioral diversity in chimpanzees

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

Compared to other animals, chimpanzees show tremendous variation across groups in their behavior—from the types of tools they use in their feeding behavior to the specific gestures they use ...

Humans are monkeying around with chimp culture, study says

USA today - 5 hours ago

Chimps&apos; tool use, unique social groups are disappearing because of disturbances from humans. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Human Activity Is Eroding Chimpanzee Behaviors and Cultures, New Study Finds

Science Blog - 4 hours ago

Human activity is not only causing chimpanzee populations and habitats to decline, it is also quickly killing what scientists call their “behavioral and cultural diversity” — such as their ...

Chimpanzees lose their behavioral and cultural diversity

ScienceDaily - 8 hours ago

Chimpanzees are well known for their extraordinary diversity of behaviors, with some behaviors also exhibiting cultural variation. An international research team has investigated whether chimpanzee ...

