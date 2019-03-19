Mysterious Killer Whales Observed off Chilean Coast

Mysterious Killer Whales Observed off Chilean CoastThe Scientist - 4 hours ago
These Type D killer whales have blunter heads and a different color pattern than other orcas. A new species designation hinges on the results of genetic testing.
SEATTLE—The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is taking a fresh look at whether new fishing restrictions are needed to help prevent the extinction of endangered southern ...
In January 2019, an international team of scientists working off the tip of southern Chile got their first live look at what might be a new species of killer whale. Called Type D, the whales ...
Scientists have spotted what may be a new species of killer whale off the southern tip of Chile.
These marine mammals look like killer whales but smaller, with smaller patches above their eyes and pointier dorsal fins. What are these posers
Scientists in January got their first live glimpse of what might be a new species of killer whale. Known as Type D, the mysterious orca was previously identified only from photos of a […] The ...
Scientists are puzzling over a group of killer whales that may be a distinct species.