Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Mysterious Killer Whales Observed off Chilean Coast

The Scientist - 4 hours ago

These Type D killer whales have blunter heads and a different color pattern than other orcas. A new species designation hinges on the results of genetic testing.

Feds could restrict Pacific Ocean fishing over endangered orcas, NOAA letter says

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

SEATTLE—The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is taking a fresh look at whether new fishing restrictions are needed to help prevent the extinction of endangered southern ...

Scientists find mystery killer whales off Cape Horn, Chile

Phys.org - Thu 7 Mar 19

In January 2019, an international team of scientists working off the tip of southern Chile got their first live look at what might be a new species of killer whale. Called Type D, the whales ...

Scientists find mystery killer whales off Cape Horn, Chile, ScienceDaily - Thu 7 Mar 19
Scientists find mystery killer whales off Cape Horn, Chile, Eurekalert - Thu 7 Mar 19

New orca species discovered? Scientists spot mysterious killer whales

FOXNews - 2 hours ago

Scientists have spotted what may be a new species of killer whale off the southern tip of Chile.

Secret Group of Killer Whales Discovered in Southern Ocean

Livescience - 7 hours ago

These marine mammals look like killer whales but smaller, with smaller patches above their eyes and pointier dorsal fins. What are these posers

Mystery Killer Whales May Be New Orca Species

Geek.com - 12 hours ago

Scientists in January got their first live glimpse of what might be a new species of killer whale. Known as Type D, the mysterious orca was previously identified only from photos of a [&#8230;] The ...

These mystery killer whales don't look like the regular ones - CNET

CNET - Thu 7 Mar 19

Scientists are puzzling over a group of killer whales that may be a distinct species.

Copyright © 2009-2019 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer