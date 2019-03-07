Hubble and Gaia Measure the Weight of Our Milky Way Galaxy Discover Magazine - Thu 7 Mar 19 Measuring the total mass of our home galaxy is a tough puzzle. It’s difficult to see it all at once, buried as we are within one of its spiral arms. And there’s a huge portion of the Milky ...

We now know how much the Milky Way weighs MIT Technology Review - Thu 7 Mar 19

Hubble and Gaia accurately weigh the Milky Way Phys.org - Thu 7 Mar 19 In a striking example of multi-mission astronomy, measurements from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and the ESA Gaia mission have been combined to improve the estimate of the mass of our ... Hubble & Gaia accurately weigh the Milky Way, Eurekalert - Thu 7 Mar 19



NASA accurately calculates Milky Way's weight using Gaia, Hubble telescopes FOXNews - Fri 8 Mar 19 Scientists have finally been able to accurately calculate the weight of the Milky Way, using the Hubble Space Telescope and the European Space Agency's Gaia observatory.

The weight of the Milky Way has finally been discovered Daily Mail - Fri 8 Mar 19 ESO, based in Germany, and Hubble have joined forces to provide the best data for the weight of our galaxy. It is believed to weigh the same as 1.5 trillion suns and measures 256,000 light years ...