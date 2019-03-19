Phys.org - 2 hours ago

The Indonesian island of Sulawesi has been long known for its enigmatic fauna, including the deer-pig (babirusa) and the midget buffalo. However, small insects inhabiting the tropical forests ...

Star Wars and Asterix characters amongst 103 beetles new to science from Sulawesi, Indonesia, ScienceDaily - 1 hours ago

Star Wars and Asterix characters amongst 103 beetles new to science from Sulawesi, Indonesia, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago