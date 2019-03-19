Uncovered: the sacrifice of 140 children

Uncovered: the sacrifice of 140 childrenCosmos Magazine - 8 hours ago
The largest mass sacrifice of children ever discovered took place in Peru 550 years ago. The reasons why remain a mystery. Andrew Masterson reports.
Hundreds of children and llamas sacrificed in a ritual event in 15th century PeruPhys.org - 8 hours ago
A mass sacrifice at a 15th century archaeological site in Peru saw the ritual killing of over 140 children and over 200 llamas, according to a study released March 6, 2019 in the open access ...Hundreds of children and llamas sacrificed in a ritual event in 15th century Peru, ScienceDaily - 7 hours ago
World's largest mass sacrifice discovered in South America as 140 children were slaughteredDaily Mail - 6 hours ago
Analysis of the remains of more than 200 juvenile llamas dates it to approximately 1450 - at the peak of the Chimu civilisation in northern coastal Peru.
Hundreds of children and llamas were sacrificed in ghastly 15th century ritualZME Science - 7 hours ago
This grisly discovery is unprecedented.
Hearts Ripped from 140 Children and 200 Llamas in Largest Child Sacrifice in Ancient WorldLivescience - 8 hours ago
The largest child sacrifice on record took place after a torrential rainfall, when about 140 children and 200 young llamas likely had their hearts ripped out by the ancient Chimú culture in ...