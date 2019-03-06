Waymo to sell its self-driving tech to outside firms TechXplore - 10 hours ago Waymo, the former Google car division developing self-driving technology, said Wednesday it would sell a key innovation to companies that don't compete with its autonomous cars.

Waymo is sharing some of its lidar tech with other companies - Roadshow CNET Cutting Edge - 7 hours ago The Laser Bear Honeycomb perimeter lidar sensor does the job of three normal sensors, and may jumpstart autonomy in other industries.

Waymo will sell its lidar sensors to companies outside of self-driving cars Engadget - 10 hours ago Alphabet subsidiary Waymo announced today that it is going to let companies use its powerful sensor technology for purposes other than self-driving vehicles. It will start by selling ...

Waymo to start selling standalone LiDAR sensors TechCrunch - 11 hours ago Waymo, the Google self-driving project that spun out to become a business under Alphabet, will start selling its custom LiDAR sensors — the technology that was at the heart of a trade secrets ...