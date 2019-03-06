Waymo to sell its self-driving tech to outside firms

Waymo to sell its self-driving tech to outside firmsTechXplore - 10 hours ago
Waymo, the former Google car division developing self-driving technology, said Wednesday it would sell a key innovation to companies that don't compete with its autonomous cars.
The Laser Bear Honeycomb perimeter lidar sensor does the job of three normal sensors, and may jumpstart autonomy in other industries.
Alphabet subsidiary Waymo announced today that it is going to let companies use its powerful sensor technology for purposes other than self-driving vehicles. It will start by selling ...
Waymo, the Google self-driving project that spun out to become a business under Alphabet, will start selling its custom LiDAR sensors — the technology that was at the heart of a trade secrets ...
Waymo, the self-driving unit of Google parent Alphabet, will begin selling its LIDAR sensors to customers who won’t compete with its robot taxi business, the company announced ...