Uber will not face criminal charges for last year's self-driving crash Engadget - 2 hours ago Nearly a year after one of Uber's autonomous SUVs struck and killed a pedestrian, Elaine Herzberg, Arizona prosecutors said they did not find the company criminally liable in the ...

Arizona prosecutor won’t charge Uber for 2018 self-driving death Arstechnica - 2 hours ago The driver of the Uber vehicle could still face criminal charges.

Prosecutors find Uber not criminally liable in 2018 Arizona self-driving crash that killed a pedestrian TechCrunch - 2 hours ago Yavapai County prosecutors said today that Uber is not criminally liable in a crash last year when one of its self-driving cars fatally struck a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona. The autonomous ...

Uber won’t be charged with fatal self-driving crash, says prosecutor The Verge - 3 hours ago Who is criminally liable when a self-driving car fatally strikes a pedestrian? Not the company that built and tested the car — at least not when it comes to Uber’s fatal crash ...

No criminal charges for Uber in Arizona death; police asked to further investigate driver USA today - 4 hours ago Prosecutors in Yavapai County suggested Tempe police further investigate potential charges against the autonomous car's driver.

Uber not criminally liable in fatal 2018 Arizona self-driving crash: prosecutors Reuters Technology - 5 hours ago Uber Technologies Inc is not criminally liable in a March 2018 crash in Tempe, Arizona, in which one of the company's self-driving cars struck and killed a pedestrian, prosecutors said on Tuesday. ...