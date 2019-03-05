Uber will not face criminal charges for last year's self-driving crash

Uber will not face criminal charges for last year's self-driving crashEngadget - 2 hours ago
Nearly a year after one of Uber's autonomous SUVs struck and killed a pedestrian, Elaine Herzberg, Arizona prosecutors said they did not find the company criminally liable in the ...
Arizona prosecutor won’t charge Uber for 2018 self-driving deathArstechnica - 2 hours ago
The driver of the Uber vehicle could still face criminal charges.
Prosecutors find Uber not criminally liable in 2018 Arizona self-driving crash that killed a pedestrianTechCrunch - 2 hours ago
Yavapai County prosecutors said today that Uber is not criminally liable in a crash last year when one of its self-driving cars fatally struck a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona. The autonomous ...
Uber won’t be charged with fatal self-driving crash, says prosecutorThe Verge - 3 hours ago
Who is criminally liable when a self-driving car fatally strikes a pedestrian? Not the company that built and tested the car — at least not when it comes to Uber’s fatal crash ...
No criminal charges for Uber in Arizona death; police asked to further investigate driverUSA today - 4 hours ago
Prosecutors in Yavapai County suggested Tempe police further investigate potential charges against the autonomous car's driver.        
Uber not criminally liable in fatal 2018 Arizona self-driving crash: prosecutorsReuters Technology - 5 hours ago
Uber Technologies Inc is not criminally liable in a March 2018 crash in Tempe, Arizona, in which one of the company's self-driving cars struck and killed a pedestrian, prosecutors said on Tuesday. ...
Uber not criminally liable in 2018 fatal self-driving crash: prosecutorsReuters Technology - 6 hours ago
Arizona prosecutors said on Tuesday that Uber Technologies Inc is not criminally liable in a March 2018 crash in which one of the company's self-driving cars struck and killed a pedestrian in ...