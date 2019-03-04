Safety first: Volvo plans to limit top speed on all its cars by 2020

Safety first: Volvo plans to limit top speed on all its cars by 2020Gizmag - 7 hours ago
For a while now, Volvo has been developing technologies that will help towards its aim that no one will die or be seriously injured in a new Volvo by 2020. But the Swedish auto maker ...
Volvo announced on Monday that it will be limiting the top speed on all of its vehicles to 180 km/h (112 mph) in a bid to reduce traffic fatalities. The new speed limit will be ...
The change will go into effect in 2020, on all 2021 model year Volvos.