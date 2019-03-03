Alien species are primary cause of recent global extinctions: study Phys.org - 12 hours ago Alien species are the main driver of recent extinctions in both animals and plants, according to a new study by UCL researchers. Alien species are primary cause of recent global extinctions, Eurekalert - 20 hours ago



Invasive species are responsible for most recent extinctions ZME Science - 30 minutes ago But ultimately humans are often the ones who introduce alien species to new ecosystems.

Alien species are 'primary cause' for global extinctions, study finds FOXNews - 2 hours ago Perhaps it's a good thing we haven't found E.T. yet – he might cause us to become extinct.

Non-native creatures including giant snails and black rats destroying hundreds of animal species Daily Mail - 11 hours ago Experts from University College London believe 'invading' creatures brought to new areas where they aren't natural are killing off more species than human activities or natural predators.